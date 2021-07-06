Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,975. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.58. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $49.06 and a one year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

