Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

GRMN opened at $147.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.61. Garmin has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $147.30. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Garmin by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

