AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Upgraded to Sell at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

VLVLY stock opened at $24.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.36.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. On average, analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

