Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,243,500 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 4,397,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 616.9 days.

KEYUF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Keyera from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Keyera from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Keyera from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Keyera stock opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. Keyera has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $29.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

