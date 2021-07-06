Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

HR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,393 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913,675 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,713,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,247,000 after purchasing an additional 41,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,260,000 after purchasing an additional 560,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,629,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,041,000 after purchasing an additional 506,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

