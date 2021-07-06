The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Dixie Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The Dixie Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.87.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

