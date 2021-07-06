CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCM opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.83. CHS has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $28.44.
About CHS
Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.