Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €80.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €76.88 ($90.44).

Get Brenntag alerts:

FRA BNR opened at €78.62 ($92.49) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €76.73. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.