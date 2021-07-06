Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €80.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €76.88 ($90.44).

FRA BNR opened at €78.62 ($92.49) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €76.73. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

