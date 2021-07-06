Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Head to Head Contrast

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

92.0% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Adicet Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.9% of Adicet Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nektar Therapeutics and Adicet Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics $152.91 million 20.40 -$444.44 million ($2.24) -7.64 Adicet Bio $17.90 million 17.65 -$36.68 million ($5.01) -1.98

Adicet Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nektar Therapeutics. Nektar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adicet Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nektar Therapeutics and Adicet Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 4 2 0 2.33 Adicet Bio 0 1 8 0 2.89

Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $24.20, indicating a potential upside of 41.44%. Adicet Bio has a consensus target price of $28.63, indicating a potential upside of 188.27%. Given Adicet Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adicet Bio is more favorable than Nektar Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Nektar Therapeutics and Adicet Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics -340.31% -38.12% -28.12% Adicet Bio N/A -37.96% -30.67%

Risk and Volatility

Nektar Therapeutics has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adicet Bio has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adicet Bio beats Nektar Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates. The company has collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; AstraZeneca AB; UCB Pharma S.A.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Bausch Health Companies Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Amgen Inc.; UCB Pharma (Biogen); Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Baxalta Incorporated; Eli Lilly and Company; and SFJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nektar Therapeutics was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients. Its lead product in pipeline includes ADI-001, which is in Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The company also engages in the development of ADI-002, which is undergoing preclinical studies for the treatment of various solid tumors, including hepatocellular carcinoma, gastric cancer, and squamous cell carcinoma of the lung. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.