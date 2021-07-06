Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.67 Million

Brokerages expect that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will announce $9.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.60 million. Yatra Online reported sales of $3.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 208.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $44.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.80 million to $50.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $86.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yatra Online.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 73.56% and a negative net margin of 92.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of Yatra Online stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $130.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Yatra Online by 30.5% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,138,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 500,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Yatra Online by 14.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,435,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 181,606 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yatra Online by 19.1% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,096,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 175,980 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at $1,267,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online in the first quarter valued at $1,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.