Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Glencore to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Glencore from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Glencore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

GLNCY stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Glencore has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

