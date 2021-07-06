AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

Shares of ASIX opened at $29.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.20.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $376.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.55 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,075 shares of company stock worth $114,328. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AdvanSix by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AdvanSix by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AdvanSix by 829.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AdvanSix by 98.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

