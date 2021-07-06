Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Upgraded to Outperform by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CADNF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins cut their price target on Cascades from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC raised Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cascades currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF opened at $12.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62. Cascades has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

