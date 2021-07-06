Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire State Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $12.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,503 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,502,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,448,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,023,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 3,860.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 947,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 923,818 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

