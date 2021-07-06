Analyzing PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PCS Edventures!.com and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCS Edventures!.com 10.16% -43.82% 8.50% ATA Creativity Global -33.62% -25.41% -9.53%

0.4% of PCS Edventures!.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of PCS Edventures!.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

PCS Edventures!.com has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PCS Edventures!.com and ATA Creativity Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCS Edventures!.com $5.00 million 0.99 $1.04 million N/A N/A ATA Creativity Global $24.85 million 3.67 -$14.13 million N/A N/A

PCS Edventures!.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ATA Creativity Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PCS Edventures!.com and ATA Creativity Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCS Edventures!.com 0 0 0 0 N/A ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ATA Creativity Global beats PCS Edventures!.com on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCS Edventures!.com

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles. The company also provides PCS Digital Media Labs, which contains lesson plans, a hard cover mobile case, digital cameras, camcorders or voice recorders, accessories, and a teacher guide; and PCS Academy of Engineering Lab, a STEM based program that is designed for use in tech-ed programs and for various environments through 10 student modules, such as hardware, software, lab furniture, and curriculum. In addition, it offers PCS Edventures Robotics system, a platform that provides various robotics lab implementations to its RiQ robot kits for home users, as well as engages students in various areas, including computer programming, physics, math, and other topics; PCS Discover STEM Lab, a modular program that provides activities for afterschool facilitators in the areas of STEM; summer camp packages, which offer summer camp solutions for schools and afterschool programs; and Riot, a racing drone product. The company was formerly known as PCS Education Systems, Inc. and changed its name to PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. in March 2000. PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

