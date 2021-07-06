Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SECYF. Raymond James lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Secure Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SECYF opened at $3.43 on Monday. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.59.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

