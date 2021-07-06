Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s (LIF) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2021

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$45.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$43.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LIF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.86.

TSE LIF opened at C$47.78 on Monday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$23.47 and a 12-month high of C$50.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.35.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$65.72 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.65%. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is 79.14%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.