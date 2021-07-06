Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s (LIF) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$45.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$43.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LIF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.86.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

TSE LIF opened at C$47.78 on Monday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$23.47 and a 12-month high of C$50.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.35.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$65.72 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.65%. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is 79.14%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.