Zacks: Analysts Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Million

Brokerages expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will post sales of $2.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.06 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $10.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.68 million to $12.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $25.26 million, with estimates ranging from $13.01 million to $52.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,378,000 after acquiring an additional 327,588 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,077 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $690.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

