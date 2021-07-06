Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evonik Industries from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Evonik Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

EVKIF opened at $33.69 on Monday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $38.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

