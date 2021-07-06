American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 842,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

In other news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,192.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

