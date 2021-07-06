Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Short Interest Up 19.4% in June

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 708,300 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 593,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

NASDAQ LAKE opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $47.95.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 21.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 77.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.