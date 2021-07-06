United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Short Interest Up 19.1% in June

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,073,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,280,000 after buying an additional 1,450,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $40,874,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,590,000 after buying an additional 224,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,688,000 after buying an additional 189,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter worth $5,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

UBSI opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $283.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.26 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.