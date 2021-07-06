Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,243,500 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 4,397,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 616.9 days.

KEYUF opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. Keyera has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72.

KEYUF has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Keyera from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Keyera from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

