FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “
Shares of FTSI stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81. FTS International has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $30.09.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSI. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International in the fourth quarter valued at $20,026,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International in the first quarter valued at $25,125,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International in the fourth quarter valued at $10,804,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International in the first quarter valued at $13,016,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International in the fourth quarter valued at $9,684,000. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About FTS International
FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.
