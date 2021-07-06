FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

Shares of FTSI stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81. FTS International has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). FTS International had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $95.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. Analysts predict that FTS International will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSI. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International in the fourth quarter valued at $20,026,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International in the first quarter valued at $25,125,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International in the fourth quarter valued at $10,804,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International in the first quarter valued at $13,016,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International in the fourth quarter valued at $9,684,000. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

