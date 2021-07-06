Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BioCardia Inc. is engaged in developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. The company’s product candidate consists of CardiAMP(TM), CardiALLO(TM) and Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System(TM) in clinical development stage. BioCardia Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Get BioCardia alerts:

Separately, Dawson James reissued a neutral rating on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

BCDA opened at $3.86 on Monday. BioCardia has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 108.90% and a negative net margin of 8,744.45%. On average, research analysts expect that BioCardia will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BioCardia during the first quarter worth $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BioCardia during the first quarter worth about $1,325,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 175.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 39,611 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 36.1% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 313,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 83,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCardia (BCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.