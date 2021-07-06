The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DSGX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.41.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $70.50 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $50.53 and a twelve month high of $70.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 103.68 and a beta of 1.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $70,837,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,679,000 after buying an additional 977,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,645,000 after buying an additional 612,217 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth $31,910,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $21,411,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

