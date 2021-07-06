FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.73% and a negative net margin of 119.28%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PIRS. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of PIRS opened at $3.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $231.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.16. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 67,736 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

