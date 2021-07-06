LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $27.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. LifeStance Health Group has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $29.67.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

