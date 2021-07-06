Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

KIGRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC lowered shares of Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.41. Kion Group has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kion Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

