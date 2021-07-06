Contrasting Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) and MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD)

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) and MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Celldex Therapeutics and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics $7.42 million 180.72 -$59.78 million ($1.80) -18.81 MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million 147.05 -$17.58 million N/A N/A

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Celldex Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and MyMD Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.87%. Given Celldex Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Celldex Therapeutics is more favorable than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Celldex Therapeutics and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics -1,184.99% -24.71% -22.17% MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -38.60% -34.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.5% of Celldex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Celldex Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Celldex Therapeutics has a beta of 3.05, suggesting that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics beats MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with University of Southampton to develop human antibodies towards CD27; Amgen Inc. with exclusive rights to CDX-301 and CD40 ligand; and Yale University. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

