Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €228.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €227.33 ($267.45).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €213.95 ($251.71) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €216.14. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

