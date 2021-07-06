Warburg Research Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €9.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SHA. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.88 ($9.27).

Shares of SHA stock opened at €7.96 ($9.36) on Monday. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The business’s fifty day moving average is €7.72.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

