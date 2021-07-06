UBS Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €54.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Renault presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.75 ($44.41).

RNO opened at €35.65 ($41.94) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €34.48. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

