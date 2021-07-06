Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to post sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $6.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP opened at $77.57 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.7565 dividend. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.98%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

