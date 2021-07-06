UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VLVLY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale raised AB Volvo (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

VLVLY opened at $24.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.36. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 7.08%. On average, analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

