Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) Given New C$0.16 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) had its price objective upped by Haywood Securities from C$0.10 to C$0.16 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HRT opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 875.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.39 million and a P/E ratio of -4.05. Harte Gold has a one year low of C$0.08 and a one year high of C$0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12.

Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$27.37 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Harte Gold will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harte Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on its 100% owned Sugar Zone property, which consists of 69 boundary cell claims, 43 single cell claims, 197 multi-cell claims, and four mining leases covering an area of approximately 81,287 hectares located in the Sault Ste.

