Short Interest in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Declines By 15.0%

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the May 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SFL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,609,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,904,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,312,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 984,979 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,134,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,191,000. 25.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SFL opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. SFL has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $975.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.07.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SFL will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

SFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

