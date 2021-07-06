Piper Sandler Trims Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Target Price to $118.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.31.

Shares of DFS opened at $120.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $125.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after purchasing an additional 807,307 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,987,000 after purchasing an additional 115,807 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,254,000 after purchasing an additional 102,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,140,000 after acquiring an additional 325,034 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

