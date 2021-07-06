SVB Leerink Reaffirms Buy Rating for Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.40.

NVRO stock opened at $163.29 on Friday. Nevro has a 52-week low of $111.87 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the first quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

