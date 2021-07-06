Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cactus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.92.

WHD opened at $39.12 on Friday. Cactus has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.24 and a beta of 2.41.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $84.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cactus by 1,747.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cactus by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

