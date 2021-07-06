Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Short Interest Update

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 858,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $290.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.04. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $244.86 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

