DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 3,750,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

