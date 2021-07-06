Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Short Interest Down 15.1% in June

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 978,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $135.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a 1-year low of $80.85 and a 1-year high of $135.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.48.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

