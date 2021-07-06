Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 73.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at $609,197.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,521 shares of company stock worth $3,142,997 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $737,615,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,093,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,584,000 after buying an additional 297,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,749,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,044,000 after buying an additional 58,540 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,906,000 after buying an additional 350,555 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,720,000 after buying an additional 989,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

