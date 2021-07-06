Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) and W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) and W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Conifer and W. R. Berkley’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conifer $103.49 million 0.27 $600,000.00 ($0.83) -3.47 W. R. Berkley $8.10 billion 1.66 $530.67 million $2.32 32.75

W. R. Berkley has higher revenue and earnings than Conifer. Conifer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. R. Berkley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Conifer has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. R. Berkley has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Conifer and W. R. Berkley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conifer 0.63% -29.55% -4.79% W. R. Berkley 9.05% 8.24% 1.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of Conifer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by institutional investors. 52.7% of Conifer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Conifer and W. R. Berkley, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conifer 0 1 0 0 2.00 W. R. Berkley 0 3 4 0 2.57

W. R. Berkley has a consensus target price of $79.57, suggesting a potential upside of 4.74%. Given W. R. Berkley’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe W. R. Berkley is more favorable than Conifer.

Summary

W. R. Berkley beats Conifer on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. The company also offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, and Texas; and wholesale agency services, which include commercial and personal lines insurance products for its insurance company subsidiaries, as well as third party insurers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 6,100 independent agents in 50 states in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines. It also provides workers' compensation insurance products; accident and health insurance and reinsurance products; insurance for commercial risks; specialty environmental products for contractors, consultants, and property owners and facilities operators; specialized insurance coverages for fine arts and jewelry exposures; umbrella and excess liability coverage products; and liquor liability and inland marine coverage for small to medium-sized insureds. In addition, this segment offers directors and officers, and surety risk products, as well as products for technology, and life sciences and travel industries; cyber risk solutions; casualty, group life, and crime and fidelity related insurance products; personal lines insurance solutions, including home, condo/co-op, auto, and collectibles; automobile, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, and employment practices liability, as well as incidental medical insurance products; and at-risk and alternative risk insurance program management services. The Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance on a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

