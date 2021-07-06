National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

