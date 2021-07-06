Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Downgraded by Compass Point

Compass Point lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of SC opened at $40.56 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $41.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 51.93, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,972,000 after buying an additional 178,336 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,257,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WS Management Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

