Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group started coverage on BM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NYSE BMTX opened at $12.27 on Friday. BM Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMTX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 30.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

