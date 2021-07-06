Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $577.82 Million

Brokerages expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to post $577.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $580.64 million and the lowest is $575.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $471.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.83.

AMG stock opened at $155.94 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $62.19 and a 1-year high of $176.84. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $572,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,240 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,770,000 after purchasing an additional 71,211 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,491,000 after purchasing an additional 42,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 118,827 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,790,000.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.