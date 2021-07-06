CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

COR has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an in-line rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.56.

Shares of COR stock opened at $134.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.69. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $486,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,912.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $726,969. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

